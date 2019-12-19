- Above is this week's WWE NXT Injury Report for this week, featuring Matt Camp. This is the first week that there are no new injuries to report, since they started doing the weekly videos back in October. Camp did wonder about Johnny Gargano's status after his return on this week's show, but noted that there is nothing new to report on his health.

- WWE stock was up 0.89% today, closing at $64.57 per share. Today's high was $64.68 and the low was $63.39.

- WWE RAW Superstar Jinder Mahal has been teasing his return to the ring on Instagram as of late.

He wrote this week, "[clock emoji] is ticking... #wwelive #jindermahal #comebackszn #patellatendonrupture #TheMaharaja #wwe #recovery #fitness #training #bodybuilding #jindermahal #stakcbd #wwechampion #wwelive #comebackstronger #wweuniverse #wwenetwork"

Jinder wrote another post today and said "it's almost time," asking fans if they're ready for the return of The Modern Day Maharaja.

He wrote in another throwback post, "I'm currently re-building my strength for a comeback sooner than you think..."

Mahal has been out of action since suffering a patellar tendon rupture at a WWE live event in Denver on June 15. Mahal then underwent knee surgery in late June and it was reported that he would be out of the ring until the first few months of 2020 at the earliest.

You can see the related IG posts from Mahal below: