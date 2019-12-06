Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Jacksonville, Florida:

This was the all-women's live event.

* Kayden Carter defeated Deonna Purrazzo

* Vanessa Borne defeated Samantha De Martin, the former Indi Hartwell. Borne used an exposed turnbuckle in the finish

* Briana Brandy and Taynara Conti defeated Rita Reis and Catalina Garcia. This was the debut match for Reis and Brandy

* Io Shirai defeated Santana Garrett

* Mia Yim, Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae defeated Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke and Dakota Kai in the match of the night

* Karen Q came to the ring for a promo and was wearing a walking boot from her leg surgery. She talked about returning soon and was interrupted by Jessi Kamea. Xia Li made the save

* Xia Li defeated Jessi Kamea. Karen celebrated with Xia after the match

* Chelsea Green defeated Shotzi Blackheart. This was Shotzi's debut

* Bianca Belair defeated MJ Jenkins

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler retained over Reina Gonzalez with the Kirifuda Clutch. Baszler attacked with the submission again after the bell but Rhea Ripley came out for the save, also leading the babyface women's roster out into the arena. Ripley got a "NXT!" chant going to end the show. The women all posed together in the ring for several minutes as the chants and cheers continued

