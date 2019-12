Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

WWE is focusing on the following in their official preview for tonight:

* Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley

* Killian Dain returns

* How will Adam Cole respond to Finn Balor's attack?

* Can Lio Rush and Angel Garza be kept apart?