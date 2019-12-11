Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package showing highlights from last week. NXT Champion Adam Cole is in the production area. He says tonight's Triple Threat is the stupidest thing he's ever heard of. He says Finn Balor, Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa have done nothing to deserve a title shot, and he hopes they all destroy each other. Cole goes on and says he's on the run of a lifetime, that is nowhere near finished.

- We're live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He's joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Angel Garza vs. Lio Rush

We go right to the ring for tonight's opener as Angel Garza makes his way out. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush is out next as Garza taunts him from the ring.

We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor as Garza and Rush stare each other down. Rush attacks Garza during the introductions. The referee pulls him back. Garza laughs at Rush and fans do dueling chants. The bell rings and they start brawling. Garza with a quick roll-up. The furious brawl continues as Rush also goes for a quick pin attempt. They tumble out to the floor and keep brawling. Rush sends Garza back into the steel ring steps. Fans chant louder for Garza now.

Rush kicks at Garza from the apron but Garza yanks him off, sending him face-first into the edge of the apron. Garza brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Garza wastes some time and Rush tackles him. Rush pounds on Garza and lands a kick. Garza dodges the Come Up and nails a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Garza traps Rush in the corner and slaps him around as fans do dueling chants. Garza with a big superkick to the face for a close 2 count. They trade aggressive strikes now. Garza tells Rush to hit him harder. The brawl continues. Rush goes to leap frog but Garza launches him throat-first into the top rope. Rush lands on the outside and Garza stands tall in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Garza has Rush in a Full Nelson. Rush makes it to the ropes but Rush counters and rolls him up for a 2 count. They tangle again and Rush nails a big takedown. More back and forth. Garza catches Rush and they go to tumble over the top rope but Rush hangs on and stays in the ring. Rush with a springboard moonsault to Garza on the floor. Rush brings it back in the ring and kicks Garza in the head for a 2 count.

More back and forth now. Garza counters the Come Up and drops Rush with the same move for a 2 count. Rush comes right back and drops Garza for a 2 count of his own. Rush goes to the top but Garza nails an enziguri. Garza climbs up but Rush shoves him off. Garza lands on his feet and runs back up for the big super Spanish Fly for a close 2 count. Fans chant "holy s--t!" now. They trade punches and slaps on their knees in the middle of the ring now. Garza goes to charge but Rush kicks him. Garza comes back with a superkick and they both fall down as fans cheer them on. Fans chant "NXT!" now.

Rush fights off a Wing Clipper. Rush counters and hits a Wing Clipper of his own for a close 2 count. Rush beats Garza down but misses a kick. Rush slides out of the Electric Chair and nails a Come Up for a close 2 count. Rush goes back to the top and hits the Final Hour. Garza crawls for the floor but Rush grabs him. Garza's pants come off and fans pop. Garza makes it to the floor. Rush goes to the top for a Final Hour to the floor but Garza gets his knees up. Garza brings it back into the ring for a Wing Clipper but Rush barely kicks out.

Garza goes right into a submission with a reverse Full Nelson. The referee calls the match as Rush goes out.

Winner and New NXT Cruiserweight Champion: Angel Garza

- After the match, Garza celebrates as the crowd goes wild. We go to replays. Fans chant "you deserve it!" as Garza continues the celebration.

- The announcers lead us to a promo for next week's title match between Rhea Ripley and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, focusing on the champion.

- We see Cameron Grimes backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get hype for tonight's main event. The announcers send us to a vignette with Finn Balor complaining about having to compete with Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee.

- We see video of Angel Garza speaking to the crowd during the commercial break. He brought his girlfriend into the ring and proposed to her. She accepted and the crowd went wild.

Cameron Grimes vs. Raul Mendoza

We go to the ring and Raul Mendoza is out. We see recent happenings between Mendoza, Cameron Grimes and Kushida. Grimes makes his way out now.

The bell rings and Mendoza attacks to start. Mendoza unloads and Grimes goes to the floor for a breather. Mendoza goes to the top and leaps out with a corkscrew for a pop. Mendoza brings it back in but misses a shot from up top. Grimes collides in mid-air and takes him down. Kushida appears at ringside now, taunting Grimes as fans chant his name.

Mendoza and Grimes continue to go at it. Fans chant for Kushida to take Grimes' hat as he walks up the ring steps. Mendoza pins Grimes out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Raul Mendoza

- After the match, Mendoza celebrates and heads up the ramp. Kushida takes Grimes' hat as fans pop. Grimes isn't happy.

- Cathy Kelley is backstage talking to Mia Yim. Yim talks about how she's going to fight Dakota Kai tonight and inflict so much pain.

- We get a vignette for NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks, who will give us a Worlds Collide preview next. Back to commercial.

Jaxson Ryker vs. Travis Banks

Back from the break and out comes The Forgotten Sons - Jaxson Ryker with Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake. Travis Banks is out next.

They meet in the ring and Ryker rocks Banks first. Banks strikes back and unloads. Ryker sends him out of the ring. Banks with a kick from the apron. Banks runs for a suicide dive but Ryker meets him in mid-air with a forearm. Ryker brings it back in and launches Banks into the turnbuckles. Ryker unloads in the corner now. Banks fights back but Ryker knocks him down.

Ryker with a springboard suplex now. Ryker slaps Banks around now. Banks keeps fighting back and nails dropkicks in the corner. Banks with a big cannonball in the corner, sending Ryker face-first into the turnbuckles. Banks goes to the top but rolls through. Ryker levels him with a big double ax handle.

Ryker with a running knee to the face. Banks is suffering from a cut on his eye. Banks comes back with kicks and hits a Slice from Heaven out of the corner for the pin to win.

Winner: Travis Banks

- After the match, Banks quickly exits the ring as Cutler and Blake hit the ring. Banks heads to the stage as his music hits.

- Still to come, Yim vs. Kai. Back to commercial.

Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai

Back from the break and out comes Mia Yim. Dakota Kai is out next and she's still carrying Tegan Nox's knee brace.

The bell rings and Yim immediately nails a dropkick. Yim takes it to the corner but Kai turns it around. Yim tosses her across the ring. More back and forth. Yim takes out the knee and hits a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Yim goes on and applies a submission on the ropes. Yim with a missile dropkick now. Kai turns it around with ax kicks. Kai charges but Yim sends her out to the floor. Yim launches Kai into the steel ring steps. Yim with a cannonball into the steps now. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they're going at it. Kai with a big running boot in the corner for a close 2 count. Kai boots Yim in the face a few times as fans do dueling chants. Yim fights back and unloads, turning it around. Yim drops Kai for a 2 count. Yim catches Kai with an overhead belly-to-belly for another 2 count. Yim shows some frustration now.

Kai avoids Code Blue but Yim keeps fighting. Yim nails Code Blue but Kai kicks out at 2. They tangle in the corner and Kai catches Yim in a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count. Kai misses a running kick in the corner. Yim rocks her and nails a German suplex for a 2 count.

Yim drops Kai into her knee now. Kai falls out to the floor. Yim brings Kai back into the ring. Kai grabs the knee brace but the referee stops her as Yim watches. Yim charges and runs into a kick. Kai exposes the top turnbuckle now. They tangle and Kai sends Yim into the exposed turnbuckle, then rolls her up for the pin to win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

- After the match, Kai exits the ring as her music hits. Yim goes right after her and attacks, taking it to the production area and sending her face-first into a wall. Yim clears two tables off but Kai tries to escape. They fight into a tech area now, up a level over the tables. Kai nails a huge side suplex off the top level, putting Kai through the table down below for a huge bump. Yim recovers and stands tall as her music hits.

- Still to come, our Triple Threat main event. Mauro sends us to a video package on Keith Lee. Back to commercial.

