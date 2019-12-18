Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package with highlights from last week.

- We're live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us to the final live episode of the year. He's joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

NXT Title Match: Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole

We go right to the ring and out comes Finn Balor first. This was previously announced as being a commercial-free match but Mauro notes that it will have "limited commercial interruption." NXT Champion Adam Cole is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings and we get formal introductions from Taylor. Fans do dueling chants as they lock up and trade holds. Balor takes Cole down first and they tangle some more on the mat. Balor with the upperhand again, keeping Cole grounded. Cole turns it around on their feet and beats Balor down to some boos. Cole with a forearm to the jaw. Balor comes back with a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Balor keeps Cole grounded by his arm now. They get up and Balor chops Cole into the corner. Balor keeps control and dropkicks Cole in the back of the neck while he's down. Balor with another close 2 count. Fans chant for Balor as he works on Cole while he's down.

Balor stomps away on Cole, sending him out for a breather. Balor with a dropkick through the ropes now, sending Cole into the barrier. Balor goes for a big kick from the apron but Cole superkicks the knee out. Balor goes down on the apron and Cole works him over, bringing it back in for a Hangman's neckbreaker. Cole mounts Balor with strikes now. Cole goes on and hits a snap suplex for another pin attempt. Cole stomps away in the corner now as the referee warns him. Cole plays to the crowd for a mixed reaction. Cole takes Balor back down, drives a knee to the back and grounds him with a headlock now. Balor tries to fight up and out but Cole takes him back down, talking trash as the referee checks on Balor. Balor gets up and hits a jawbreaker to break free. Balor charges but Cole counters and takes the left knee out to take back control. Cole drops Balor with a right, then nails a forearm. Cole drops Balor again for another 2 count. Cole drives more knees into Balor's back and keeps him down with a scissors on the mat.

Cole keeps control and shows off some as Balor stumbles to the corner. Cole runs into boots. Balor mounts some offense now. Balor drops down on Cole for a 2 count. Balor with chops in the corner. Cole comes back and hits a backbreaker out of nowhere for a 2 count. More back and forth on their feet now. Cole with an enziguri. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor runs into a big superkick and Cole covers for a 2 count. They trade suplex attempts and then strikes in the middle of the ring. Cole with a big boot to the face and another shot. Balor comes right back with a pele kick but Cole falls on him for a close 2 count. They get up and stare each other down. Cole drops Balor with a kick. Balor blocks the Panama Sunrise. Cole counters the 1916. More back and forth and big counters between the two. Balor drops Cole and goes to the top but Cole knock him off. Balor lands hard on the floor as the dueling chants start back up.

Cole goes for a Sunrise from the apron but Balor back-drops him to the floor, then hits a big running dropkick. Balor brings it back in and misses the Coup de Grace. Cole follows up with the Last Shot for another close 2 count as the crowd goes wild and the "NXT!" chants start up. Cole can't believe it. Fans chant "this is awesome!" now. Cole drops his knee pad and runs the ropes but Balor nails a huge clothesline. Balor with a dropkick into the corner. Balor goes back to the top and nails a Coup de Grace. Balor grabs Cole for a 1916 but Johnny Gargano appears on the stage and everyone is distracted.

Cole takes advantage of Balor being distracted, rocks him and then delivers the Last Shot for the pin to retain.

Winner: Adam Cole

- After the match, Gargano slowly walks down the ramp as Cole's music hits. Cole exits the ring. Balor is down in the ring. Gargano brings a steel chair into the ring as fans chant "Johnny Wrestling!" now. Balor looks up from the mat as Gargano stares him down, chair in-hand. Gargano unloads with chair shots now, beating Balor out of the ring. The chair shots continue until Balor retreats through the crowd. Gargano touches the steel part of the bottom of the ramp, which Balor dropped him on when he turned heel several weeks back. Gargano tosses the chair and leaves.

- They show Rhea Ripley arriving earlier. We also see the NXT Horsewomen arriving earlier today. Ripley vs. Baszler will take place later tonight.

- We get a video package on Killian Dain, Damian Priest and Pete Dunne.

Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain

We go back to the ring and out first comes Damian Priest, who has recovered from the rib injury he suffered at "Takeover: War Games 2019" in the Triple Threat with Killian Dain and winner Pete Dunne. Priest takes off his jacket and we see that his ribs are taped up with the Kinesio tape. The music hits and out next comes Dain.

The bell rings and they start brawling. Dain takes it to the corner as the referee counts. Priest fights out of the corner and unloads with rights. Priest turns it back around in the corner and continues beating on Dain. Dain rocks Priest and nails the ribs. Dain sends Priest out but he fights back in. Dain hits The Divide low crossbody and then works on the injured ribs while Priest is down.

They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Dain catches Priest in a bearhug. Dain with a big splash in the corner. Dain lays Priest over the middle rope in the corner, then runs and dropkicks the ribs. Dain runs again with a baseball slide dropkick, knocking Priest out of the ring. Dain takes the Kinesio tape off Priest's body and focuses on the ribs. Dain with a bicycle kick now. Dain brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Dain keeps Priest grounded in the middle of the ring now. Dain with a big back-drop for more mixed reactions. Dain stands on Priest and rocks him while he's down. Dain grounds Priest and the referee checks on him.

Priest fights up with kicks. Priest goes for a suplex but can't hit it. Dain drops Priest's ribs over his knee. Dain pounds on Priest's ribs some more. Dain with a senton.

Dain keeps Priest down and hits another senton in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Dain with a Fisherman's suplex for another pin attempt. Priest fights up and out but Dain dropkicks him. Priest rolls to the floor for a breather as we finally take a commercial break.

Back from the break and Priest is mounting offense in the ring. Priest with a big leaping back elbow. Priest keeps control and levels Dain for a pop. Priest with another leaping back elbow in the corner. Priest goes for a suplex but can't get Dain up. He tries again but can't do it. Priest powers up and this time hits the suplex for a pop. Fans chant "Priest!" now. Priest goes to the top but Dain rolls out of the ring to boos. Priest runs and leaps over the top rope, taking Dain down on the floor. Priest brings it back into the ring for South of Heaven but Dain still kicks out at 2.

More back and forth between the two. Dain counters a finisher and dodges a splash. Dain turns it around and goes to powerbomb Priest, then drops an elbow for a close 2 count. Dain shows some frustration now. Dain charges into the corner with a big splash. Dain with an Electric Chair now but Priest turns it into a victory roll for a 2 count. Priest comes back and rocks Dain again. Dain drops Priest again and nails another senton. Dain goes for a Vader Bomb but Priest gets his knees up. Priest comes back with The Reckoning for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

- After the match, Priest stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

- The announcers plug the Year-End Awards 2019.

- We see Kushida and Cameron Grimes backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Mauro says details on the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be revealed on January 1.

Cameron Grimes vs. Kushida

We go back to the ring and out first comes Cameron Grimes. Kushida is out next and he taunts Grimes.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading holds. Kushida gets the most offense early on as they unload. Kushida with a submission now. Grimes with a kick. Kushida with a big dropkick now. More back and forth. Kushida with a rolling crucifix on the mat for a 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Grimes is in control on the mat. Grimes stands on Kushida in the corner now. Grimes keeps control and works Kushida over while he's on the mat. Grimes with knees to the back on the mat now. Fans try to rally for Kushida but Grimes focuses on his back and keeps control. Grimes with a backbreaker, holding it over his knee. Kushida unloads and breaks free. Grimes grabs him but Kushida fights free and hits the handspring back elbow. Kushida starts to mount offense now as fans cheer him on.

Kushida with more offense for a 2 count. Kushida goes right into a cross armbreaker on the mat. Grimes tries to fight free and gets his foot on the bottom rope to break it. Kushida charges with a dropkick to the arm, softening it up for his finisher. Grimes counters a move in mid-air and drops Kushida for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Kushida with a German. They trade big strikes. Grimes tries for a German but Kushida hangs on. Grimes over-powers and hits the German for another close 2 count. More back and forth now. Kushida goes to the top and leaps to the floor with a senton on Grimes but he lands hard and they both stay down while the referee counts.

Grimes is rolled back in. Kushida follows but runs into a boot in the corner. Kushida climbs up with Grimes in the corner. Grimes fights him off to the mat. Kushida comes flying in the corner with a kick. Kushida climbs back up and launches Grimes to the mat with a unique powerbomb pin for a close 2 count. Kushida can't believe it. They trade more big strikes now. Kushida dodges the Cave In. They tangle for just a second as Grimes blocks the Hoverboard submission and then hits the big Cave In stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

- After the match, the music hits as Grimes rolls to the floor to recover. We go to replays. Grimes puts his hat back on and heads to the back.

- We see Rhea Ripley in the back warming up.

- Phoenix leads us to a video package on Io Shirai. She will be in action next. Back to commercial.