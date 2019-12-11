Tonight's WWE NXT episode will air live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

The show will be headlined by Tommaso Ciampa vs. Keith Lee vs. Finn Balor in a Triple Threat. The winner will face NXT Champion Adam Cole next week. Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai, plus Angel Garza vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush will also take place with the title on the line.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's episode:

* Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Finn Bálor square off to determine No. 1 contender to the NXT Championship

* Mia Yim goes one-on-one with Dakota Kai

* Lio Rush defends his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Angel Garza

* Is Rhea Ripley ready for Shayna Baszler?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.