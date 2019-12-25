Tonight's Christmas edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature matches taped at the NXT Arena at Full Sail University, and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong will defend his title in an Open Challenge tonight, while Keith Lee and Lio Rush will team to face Damian Priest and Tony Nese.

Other matches taped but not officially announced for tonight include Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Jack Gallagher, Dominik Dijakovic vs. Bronson Reed, Shane Thorne vs. Sean Maluta, Candice LeRae vs. Taynara Conti and Bianca Belair vs. Shotzi Blackheart. It's possible that some of these matches air next week.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.