The final live WWE NXT episode of 2019 will take place tonight from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Tonight's show will open live with Finn Balor vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole, with the title on the line. The match will air commercial-free. Tonight's show will also feature Rhea Ripley vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, with the title on the line.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Finn Bálor kicks off NXT and will be presented commercial-free

* Rhea Ripley gets her NXT Women's Title Match with Shayna Baszler

* What's next for NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza?

* Will NXT UK continue to impress ahead of Worlds Collide?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.