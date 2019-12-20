WWE NXT is returning to television in France.

NXT will start airing in the country on the channel "la chaine L'équipe" and will be broadcast every Saturday starting this week (h/t to our friends at "Catch au Quotidien"). The show will air just after RAW and Smackdown at 21:00 (local time). Christophe Agius and Florian Gazan will still be on commentary.

NXT used to be broadcast in France on the "Action" channel, but it was cancelled in August 2014.

You can check out the announcement from "la chaine L'équipe" below:

Rendez-vous samedi soir à partir de 21h pour une soirée catch avec en exclusivité sur @lachainelequipe le nouveau programme @WWEFrance le NXT !#lequipeCATCH pic.twitter.com/EXgCnRbI3C — la chaine L'Équipe (@lachainelequipe) December 19, 2019