WWE NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo made her RAW debut on tonight's show from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

The match saw Purrazzo take a loss to WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka.

"The Virtuosa" signed with WWE in May 2018 and worked for several promotions before that. She currently teams in NXT with Chelsea Green.

Below are a few shots from tonight's match: