- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of fans outside of the WWE NXT Arena at Full Sail University, discussing their all-time favorite finishing moves.

- Two dark matches were held before tonight's NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University. The first match saw Joaquin Wilde return to the ring to defeat Chase Parker. The second match saw Kayden Carter defeat Jessi Kamea. As seen in the photos below, Kamea is now sporting a darker look:

- After missing last week and the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, Mauro Ranallo returned to work at tonight's NXT TV tapings, calling the show with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Nigel McGuinness. As seen below, Mauro received a standing ovation from the NXT Arena as he came out to the announce table.

Scoop #1: Mauro is back! pic.twitter.com/GkJhJnWl9g — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) December 5, 2019