After last week's tie, Week 12 of the Wednesday Night Wars saw WWE NXT top AEW Dynamite in viewership and the key demographic.

Wednesday's NXT drew 795,000 viewers on the USA Network, beating the 683,000 viewers garnered by Dynamite on TNT by 16%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is the second-lowest AEW viewership since the show began airing back in October. The November 27 episode drew 663,000 viewers.

NXT opened with a strong commercial-free opener this week, which saw NXT Champion Adam Cole retain over Finn Balor, and closed just as strong as Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler in the main event to become the new NXT Women's Champion.

NXT beat AEW in the prime 18-49 demo for the first time ever by 8%. AEW drew a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.27 in the same demo this week. It was the lowest rating for Dynamite in the demo yet. Last week's AEW episode drew a 0.28 in that demographic while NXT drew a 0.24.

AEW ranked #30 in the Cable Top 150 for the prime 18-49 demo, while NXT ranked slightly above it at #27. AEW ranked #43 in overall viewership, while NXT ranked #37 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 778,000 viewers and ranked #11 in the Cable Top 150, and #34 in viewership. Last week's NXT episode drew 778,000 viewers and ranked #21 in the Cable Top 150, and #34 in viewership.

CNN's impeachment coverage at 9pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.77 rating, drawing 3.340 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.032 million viewers, ranking at #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.57 rating in the key demo. The cable news channels dominated the night due to the impeachment coverage.

The Masked Singer on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 2.2 rating, and in viewership with 8.359 million viewers.

Below is our 2019 NXT Viewership Tracker:

September 18 Episode: 1.179 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

September 25 Episode: 1.006 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

October 2 Episode: 891,000 viewers (season premiere, both hours on the USA Network)

October 9 Episode: 790,000 viewers

October 16 Episode: 712,000 viewers

October 23 Episode: 698,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.18 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 6 Episode: 813,000 viewers with a 0.30 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 13 Episode: 750,000 viewers with a 0.25 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 20 Episode: 916,000 viewers with a 0.30 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 27 Episode: 810,000 viewers with a 0.24 demographic in the 18-49 demographic (post-Survivor Series episode)

December 4 Episode: 845,000 viewers with a 0.29 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 11 Episode: 778,000 viewers with a 0.24 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 18 Episode: 795,000 viewers with a 0.27 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 25 Episode:

Below is our 2019 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

October 2 Episode: 1.409 million viewers (premiere episode)

October 9 Episode: 1.018 million viewers (on TNT, 122k on truTV)

October 16 Episode: 1.014 million viewers

October 23 Episode: 963,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 789,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 6 Episode: 822,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 13 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Full Gear episode)

November 20 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.39 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 27 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.26 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 4 Episode: 851,000 viewers with a 0.32 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 11 Episode: 778,000 viewers with a 0.28 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 18 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 25 Episode: