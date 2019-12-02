WWE NXT, which featured the fallout from the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, which saw Team NXT dominate Team RAW and Team SmackDown, topped AEW Dynamite in viewership for the second week in a row.

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 663,000 viewers while NXT drew 810,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily, so NXT topped Dynamite by 22%. The numbers are just now coming out due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

This is the lowest AEW viewership since the show launched on October 4. The previous low was 789,000 viewers on October 30.

AEW ranked #15 in the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demo, while NXT ranked #19. AEW ranked #38 in total viewership, while NXT ranked #29.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 893,000 viewers and ranked #8 in the Cable Top 150, and #36 in viewership, so the audience was down 26%. Last week's NXT episode drew 916,000 viewers and ranked #14 in the Cable Top 150, and #35 in viewership so it was down 11.6% from last week.

AEW drew a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.24 in the same demo this week, so Dynamite topped NXT by only 8% whereas it had been by double and triple digits in prior weeks. Last week's AEW episode drew a 0.39 in that demographic while NXT drew a 0.30.

The NBA game on ESPN between the Lakers and the Pelicans topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.89 rating, drawing 2.337 million viewers. The Hannity special on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.923 million viewers, ranking at #35 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.18 rating in the key demo.

The Charlie Brown special on ABC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.2 rating. The Survivor special on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.475 million viewers, coming in at #2 in the 18-49 demo with a 1.1 rating.

Below is our 2019 NXT Viewership Tracker:

September 18 Episode: 1.179 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

September 25 Episode: 1.006 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

October 2 Episode: 891,000 viewers (season premiere, both hours on the USA Network)

October 9 Episode: 790,000 viewers

October 16 Episode: 712,000 viewers

October 23 Episode: 698,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.18 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 6 Episode: 813,000 viewers with a 0.30 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 13 Episode: 750,000 viewers with a 0.25 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 20 Episode: 916,000 viewers with a 0.30 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 27 Episode: 810,000 viewers with a 0.24 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 4 Episode:

Below is our 2019 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

October 2 Episode: 1.409 million viewers (premiere episode)

October 9 Episode: 1.018 million viewers (on TNT, 122k on truTV)

October 16 Episode: 1.014 million viewers

October 23 Episode: 963,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 789,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 6 Episode: 822,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 13 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Full Gear episode)

November 20 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.39 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 27 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.26 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

December 4 Episode: