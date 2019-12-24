- The WWE Performance Center just released this new behind-the-scenes video of WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza. The video looks back at the December 11 NXT episode, which saw Garza defeat Lio Rush for the title, then propose in the ring to his girlfriend Zaide.

- There will be WWE NXT TV matches taped after Friday's SmackDown from the Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit, Michigan, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

These matches will likely air on the January 1 NXT TV episode, which will also feature the reveal of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic teams, and the 2019 NXT Year-End Award winners. The next live NXT episode will take place on January 8, from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

- Below is a promo for Friday's WWE SmackDown, featuring Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz vs. King Baron Corbin in a Triple Threat to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. The winner of the match will go on to challenge The Fiend at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 26 in Houston, TX at Minute Maid Park.