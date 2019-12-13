WWE NXT UK star Piper Niven revealed on social media that she recently just suffered a bout of Bells Palsy.

"Who's got two thumbs, a funny face and has Bell's Palsy?"

Bells Palsy is a condition commonly known for weakening facial muscles. It can appear on one side of the face, making it appear that your face is drooping. The exact cause is unknown. The most notable person in wrestling who has suffered from it is AEW announcer Jim Ross.

Niven later might light of the situation, stating, "On the plus side, I can now do a pretty smashing people's eyebrow for the first time in my life so there's that. ??"

Niven most recently wrestled on NXT UK last month, defeating Jinny. You can check out her tweets below.

