There was no Wednesday Night War this week as AEW Dynamite had the week off due to TNT's annual marathon of "A Christmas Story" but WWE NXT drew 831,000 viewers for their Christmas Night episode, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week's episode, which drew 795,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is also up from last week's Dynamite episode, which drew 683,000 viewers.

The NXT Christmas episode featured pre-taped matches from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL, and from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

This week's NXT show ranked #33 for the night in viewership on cable. Last week's episode ranked #37.

NXT ranked #29 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week's show ranked #27 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 rating in that same key demo.

The NBA game on ESPN between the Celtics and the Raptors topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.16 rating, also topping the night in viewership with 3.324 million viewers.

The NBA Christmas special on ABC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 2.2 rating, and in viewership with 6.983 million viewers.

Below is our 2019 NXT Viewership Tracker:

September 18 Episode: 1.179 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

September 25 Episode: 1.006 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

October 2 Episode: 891,000 viewers (season premiere, both hours on the USA Network)

October 9 Episode: 790,000 viewers

October 16 Episode: 712,000 viewers

October 23 Episode: 698,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 6 Episode: 813,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 13 Episode: 750,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 20 Episode: 916,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 27 Episode: 810,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Survivor Series episode)

December 4 Episode: 845,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 11 Episode: 778,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 18 Episode: 795,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 25 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Christmas episode)

January 1 Episode: