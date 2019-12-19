WWE has officially announced the wedding of Bobby Lashley and Lana for the final RAW episode of 2019, which takes place on December 30 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

Lashley and Lana began their storyline back in September after Lana turned on husband Rusev. Last Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view saw Lashley win a Tables Match over Rusev, just one week after Lana's storyline divorce from Rusev on RAW. Lana told Lashley to propose to her on this week's RAW, and she said yes.

Lana and Lashley took to Twitter today to comment on the wedding.

"Can't wait to walk down the aisle together as Mr. and Mrs. Lashley," she wrote, revealing a pic from next week's taped RAW episode.

Lashley added, "You're all cordially invited to attend our wedding Monday, December 30! No better way to close out the year than watching us say 'I do'[email protected] I'll save you a seat! Can't wait for it to be officially official @LanaWWE [kiss emoji] #RAW"

Below is WWE's full announcement on the RAW wedding, along with their tweets:

Lana and Bobby Lashley to marry on the final Raw of 2019 It'll be a short engagement for Lana and Bobby Lashley. Following their surprise engagement on this week's Raw, The All Mighty and his ravishing lady love decided via Twitter that they don't want to wait until the New Year to tie the knot and will instead say their vows on the Dec. 30 Raw — WWE's final show of 2019. Consider this your save the date, your invitation and your early warning. Bobby Lashley and Lana are getting married, live Dec. 30 on USA Network. Tune in to Raw at 8/7 C, and bring the tissues.