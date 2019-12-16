Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa with fallout from the WWE TLC pay-per-view.

This will be the final live RAW of 2019 and the decade. WWE will also tape another episode of RAW tonight at the arena. The local start time is 5:45pm or 6:45pm ET. Matches advertised locally by the arena are Seth Rollins with AOP vs. Kevin Owens, plus Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles.

Styles vs. Orton is the only match WWE has announced for tonight's show. WWE once again has not announced a RAW preview for the night, but we will keep you updated on new information as it becomes available.

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's RAW, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.