The final WWE RAW of 2019 will take place tonight at the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

WWE has announced a TLC rematch for tonight's RAW with Buddy Murphy looking to get a win back on Aleister Black. RAW will also feature the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley. No other matches or segments have been announced.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's red brand show:

