Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina as the road to TLC continues.
WWE has announced AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio for tonight's show, with the title on the line. It was also announced that the Lana and Rusev divorce will happen live on tonight's show.
WWE continued the trend this week of not posting a RAW preview, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated on the show. Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.
Below is WWE's announcement teaser on the Lana and Rusev segment:
Rusev and Lana to officially divorce on Raw
It's finally happening, people. After weeks of psychological warfare, marital strife, extraneous make out sessions, restraining orders and arrests, Rusev and Lana will finally divorce on this week's Raw. On paper (so to speak), this should be a net positive for both: Now, Lana is free to cavort with Bobby Lashley as much as she likes, while Rusev can start his own life anew free from his less-than-blessed union. Theoretically, this could all go down smoothly and without incident. But nothing has been quite so simple with these two for a time now. Strap in and get ready.