Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina as the road to TLC continues.

WWE has announced AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio for tonight's show, with the title on the line. It was also announced that the Lana and Rusev divorce will happen live on tonight's show.

WWE continued the trend this week of not posting a RAW preview, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated on the show. Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.

Below is WWE's announcement teaser on the Lana and Rusev segment: