Tonight's WWE RAW episode on the USA Network was taped last Monday at the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa. You can click here for full spoilers from the tapings. Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live coverage of the USA Network broadcast.

Below is the non-spoiler preview for tonight's show:

* Kevin Owens vs. Mojo Rawley in a Christmas Street Fight

* Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander

* Drew McIntyre vs. Zack Ryder

* Ricochet vs. Tony Nese

* Aleister Black vs. a local enhancement talent

* Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green

* The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. Randy Orton and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders

* Erick Rowan vs. a local enhancement talent

* Rusev vs. No Way Jose

* WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio defended against Seth Rollins

* Appearances by AOP, Jimmy Fallon, Buddy Murphy, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, and others