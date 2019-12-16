WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane is currently not cleared to wrestle, according to an update from Pro Wrestling Sheet.
We've noted how there was concern over Sane possibly suffering a concussion in the main event of Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view, which saw The Kabuki Warriors retain their titles over Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in a TLC match. The latest report notes that Sane was apparently knocked out during the first few minutes of the match. There's no solid word yet on when she was put out, but that's why she appeared to be out on her feet at various points in the match. WWE has not confirmed the concussion to Sane or any other injury as of this writing.
There's no word yet on how long Sane will be out of the ring, but she was evaluated by WWE doctor after TLC and it was decided that she would be pulled from the ring for now. We noted earlier today how Sane was reportedly telling people that she was alright. Sane also tweeted a thumbs up today, indicating that she's OK.
For those who missed it, below are several clips from the match along with the earlier tweets from Sane, Asuka, Flair and Lynch:
