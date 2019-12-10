WWE has suspended two Superstars for Wellness Policy violations, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Robert Roode and Primo Colon have both been hit with 30-day suspensions after violating the Wellness Policy this week. There's no word yet on what substance they tested positive for.

Roode wrestled Roman Reigns on a recent SmackDown TV episode and was stretchered out of the arena after a beatdown angle. The Colons have been off WWE TV for many months, but there have been rumors on a return. Primo and Epico have both been working for the WWC promotion in Puerto Rico, owned by Primo's father.

WWE will reportedly make the suspensions public soon. Stay tuned for updates.