As noted earlier this month, WWE began airing new teasers for Liv Morgan's "makeover" and return to the RAW brand. As seen below, a new extended vignette aired this week on RAW with Morgan hyping up her return.

The former Riott Squad member said she now has to destroy herself so the real Liv can emerge. There's still no word yet on when Liv will make her return to action, but stay tuned for updates.

You can see the full promo from tonight's RAW below:

"I have to destroy myself so the real me can emerge." - @YaOnlyLivvOnce



To be continued...#RAW pic.twitter.com/nRc6TpsVvq — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2019