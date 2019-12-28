WWE Ring Announcer Mike Rome became the WWE 24/7 Champion for a few seconds during yesterday's live event in Pittsburgh.
Rome won the title from Sunil Singh, though while he was announcing his win, Samir Singh came in and won the title from him. In the end, Samir Singh ended up losing the title to R-Truth.
Below you can catch the video of yesterday's event:
At #WWEPittsburgh, @MikeRomeWWE became the 24/7 Champion, but not long enough to announce it... pic.twitter.com/4AiwC9Dk49— WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2019