WWE is pushing how Roman Reigns will be "unchained" and out to get King Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler on Friday's TLC go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Last week's SmackDown ended with Ziggler and Corbin chaining Reigns to the ring post, then attacking him with wet dog food. The Big Dog will be looking for revenge this week.

Corbin vs. Reigns in a TLC Match is scheduled for Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view.

Above is a new promo for Reigns and Friday's show, and below is WWE's teaser announcement: