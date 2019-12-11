WWE is pushing how Roman Reigns will be "unchained" and out to get King Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler on Friday's TLC go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.
Last week's SmackDown ended with Ziggler and Corbin chaining Reigns to the ring post, then attacking him with wet dog food. The Big Dog will be looking for revenge this week.
Corbin vs. Reigns in a TLC Match is scheduled for Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view.
Above is a new promo for Reigns and Friday's show, and below is WWE's teaser announcement:
The Big Dog Roman Reigns will be unchained for SmackDown
Roman Reigns was left battered, covered in dog food and tied to the ring post at the hands of King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler at the end of last week's SmackDown. Now The Big Dog is ready to be unchained.
Despite defeating The Showoff in the ring, a post-match attack from Corbin and his minions was too much for Reigns to overcome. Corbin made good on his promise to humiliate his rival, but has he now pushed Reigns to an even more dangerous place?
Will The Big Dog bite back before the WWE TLC showdown with Corbin? Catch Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!