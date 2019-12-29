Thanks to Wrestling With Demons for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Montreal.

* Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, and Big E. defeated Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro

* Carmella defeated Sonya Deville

* Kalisto and Gran Metalik defeated The Revival

* The Fiend (c) defeated Daniel Bryan and The Miz (Triple Threat Steel Cage Match)

* Shorty G defeated Dolph Ziggler

* Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke (3-Way Tag Team Match)

* Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin (Montreal Street Fight Match)

