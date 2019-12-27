The final WWE SmackDown of 2019 will take place tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Tonight's show will be headlined with a Triple Threat to crown the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for a title shot at the Royal Rumble. It will be King Baron Corbin vs. The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan. SmackDown will also feature the FOX debut of "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss interviewing Lacey Evans.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin battle for the right to face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble

* Alexa Bliss welcomes Lacey Evans in the return of "A Moment of Bliss"

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.