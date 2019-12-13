Tonight's WWE TLC go-home edition of SmackDown will take place from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with the final hype for Sunday's pay-per-view.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight's SmackDown, but they are teasing that Roman Reigns will be "unchained" as he looks for revenge on King Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler ahead of Sunday's TLC match.

The arena is advertising Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, which will likely be the dark main event. Reigns vs. Corbin is also advertised locally.

WWE has not posted a preview for tonight's SmackDown or 205 Live episode as of this writing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated. Remember to join us for live coverage tonight at 8pm ET.