Tonight's WWE SmackDown will take place from the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina as the road to WWE TLC heats up.

WWE has announced Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler for tonight's show. It was also announced that King Baron Corbin intends to humiliate Reigns tonight. WWE is also teasing an update on Daniel Bryan after last week's attack by WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* King Corbin vows to humiliate Roman Reigns

* Roman Reigns to face Dolph Ziggler as struggle for SmackDown supremacy continues

* What happened to Daniel Bryan?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.