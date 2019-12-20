Tonight's WWE SmackDown will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City with fallout from WWE TLC.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight. Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day in a non-title match, while Dana Brooke will face SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a non-title rematch.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* The New Day welcome challenge from Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

* What's next for Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt?

* Dana Brooke takes to social media to set rematch with Bayley

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.