Friday's post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.325 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of 2.336 million viewers. This number is also down 8.6% from last week's final SmackDown viewership of 2.544 million viewers.

Friday's SmackDown drew a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a 0.9 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic. Last week's episode drew a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 1.0 rating in the 25-54 demo, and a 0.5 rating in the 18-34 demographic.

SmackDown tied for #1 with CBS' Frosty The Snowman special in the 18-49 demographic this week, with the 0.8 rating. SmackDown has tied or held the #1 spot for the past month. SmackDown came in at #1 for the 18-34 demo this week, with the 0.5 rating. Frosty topped the night in the 24-54 demographic this week with a 1.0 rating. SmackDown drew a 0.9 rating in that 25-54 demo this week, tying at #2 with Frosty Returns.

SmackDown came in at #9 for the night in viewership on network TV, behind Blue Bloods, Frosty The Snowman, 20/20, American Housewife, Frosty Returns, Hawaii Five-O, the National Dog Show, and Dateline. Blue Bloods topped the night with 4.355 million viewers.

Live PD topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.58 rating, with just 1.961 million viewers. A Hallmark Christmas movie at 8pm topped the night in viewership on cable with 2.835 million viewers, coming in at #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.39 rating in that 18-49 demographic.

Below is our 2019 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 2.091 million viewers (New Year's episode, taped)

January 8 Episode: 2.032 million viewers

January 15 Episode: 2.143 million viewers

January 22 Episode: 2.142 million viewers

January 29 Episode: 2.137 million viewers (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 1.841 million viewers (State of the Union competition)

February 12 Episode: 2.034 million viewers

February 19 Episode: 2.269 million viewers (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 26 Episode: 2.150 million viewers

March 5 Episode: 2.155 million viewers

March 12 Episode: 2.198 million viewers (post-Fastlane episode)

March 19 Episode: 2.208 million viewers

March 26 Episode: 2.393 million viewers

April 2 Episode: 2.141 million viewers

April 9 Episode: 2.199 million viewers (post-WrestleMania 35 episode)

April 16 Episode: 2.219 million viewers (Superstar Shakeup episode)

April 23 Episode: 2.072 million viewers

April 30 Episode: 1.833 million viewers

May 7 Episode: 1.931 million viewers

May 14 Episode: 1.827 million viewers (taped episode from London)

May 21 Episode: 1.983 million viewers (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 28 Episode: 2.072 million viewers

June 4 Episode: 2.016 million viewers

June 11 Episode: 1.930 million viewers (post-Super ShowDown episode)

June 18 Episode: 1.859 million viewers

June 25 Episode: 1.921 million viewers (post-Stomping Grounds episode)

July 2 Episode: 1.890 million viewers

July 9 Episode: 1.853 million viewers

July 16 Episode: 2.122 million viewers (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 23 Episode: 2.162 million viewers

July 30 Episode: 1.911 million viewers

August 6 Episode: 2.088 million viewers

August 13 Episode: 2.164 million viewers (post-SummerSlam episode)

August 20 Episode: 2.142 million viewers

August 27 Episode: 2.088 million viewers

September 3 Episode: 2.130 million viewers

September 10 Episode: 2.061 million viewers

September 17 Episode: 2.064 million viewers (post-Clash of Champions episode)

September 24 Episode: 2.099 million viewers (final USA Network episode)

October 4 Episode: 3.888 million viewers (FOX premiere)

October 11 Episode: 2.877 million viewers (WWE Draft episode, post-HIAC)

October 18 Episode: 2.418 million viewers

October 25 Episode: 888,000 viewers (aired on FS1)

November 1 Episode: 2.520 million viewers (post-Crown Jewel episode)

November 8 Episode: 2.610 million viewers (taped episode from England)

November 15 Episode: 2.309 million viewers

November 22 Episode: 2.544 million viewers

November 29 Episode: 2.325 million viewers (post-Survivor Series episode)

December 6 Episode:

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode