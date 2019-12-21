Friday's post-TLC edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.415 million viewers, according to the overnight numbers released by Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 3.6% from last week's final number of 2.330 million viewers for the TLC go-home show.

The first hour averaged 2.493 million viewers and the second hour averaged 2.336 million viewers.

This week's show averaged a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, a 0.45 rating in the 18-34 demographic, and a 0.85 rating in the 25-54 demographic. SmackDown topped the night in all three demos.

ABC's I Love Lucy Christmas Special topped the night in viewership with 4.892 million viewers at 8pm.

Stay tuned as the final SmackDown viewership numbers will be released on Monday afternoon.