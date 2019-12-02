- The WWE Performance Center just posted this behind-the-scenes video of WWE NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm at last Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. Storm worked the 15-woman Triple Threat Elimination Match, teaming with Captain Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and Candice LeRae to defeat Team RAW (Captain Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane) and Team SmackDown (Captain Sasha Banks, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Lacey Evans).

- WWE stock was down 0.81% today, closing at $61.52 per share. Today's high was $62.16 and the low was $60.57.

- WWE has announced that the WrestleMania's Legendary Moments special will air on the USA Network this Wednesday, December 4 at 10pm ET after NXT goes off the air. This is the same special that aired on FOX back in September, narrated by John Cena.