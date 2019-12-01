Tonight WWE Starrcade 2019 took place at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Georiga. Only some of the matches aired live on the WWE Network (and YouTube). It should also be noted there were several reported issues with the WWE Network, everything from audio issues to people not being able to see the event at all.

Below are the results of what aired on the WWE Network:

* The Street Profits (with Ric Flair) defeated The O.C.

* The Kabuki Warriors (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks, and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match)

* Bobby Lashley (with Lana) defeated Rusev via forfeit (Last Man Standing Match)

* Bobby Lashley (with Lana) defeated Kevin Owens via DQ

Here are the results for the matches that they didn't air on the network:

* Seth Rollins defeated Erick Rowan

* Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (with Sami Zayn) defeated The Miz (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)

* Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles

* Aleister Black defeated Andrade

* Ricochet defeated Andrade

* Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin

* "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) defeated Braun Strowman (WWE Universal Championship Match)