- WWE posted this video of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins hosting a recent Holiday Toy Drive to support Toys For Tots. Sponsored by their Major Wrestling Figures Podcast, the event was held at the Create A Pro Wrestling Academy that Hawkins co-owns with WWE Producer Pat Buck in New York.

- WWE stock was up 2.61% today, closing at $62.86 per share. Today's high was $63.41 and the low was $61.54.

- As noted, tonight's WWE TLC go-home edition of SmackDown will feature WWE Backstage host Renee Young sitting down with The Miz for an interview about WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt ahead of their non-title match at Sunday's pay-per-view. It was also noted that this will be Renee's first appearance on SmackDown since being sent to the show as a Special Contributor when Michael Cole and Corey Graves took over the announce team.

Renee tweeted the following on the segment and joked about how she "special contributed" for the first time. WWE updated their SmackDown preview and noted that the interview was filmed at the Los Angeles home that The Miz shares with wife Maryse. You can also see WWE's announcement teaser below: