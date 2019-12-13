- WWE posted this video of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins hosting a recent Holiday Toy Drive to support Toys For Tots. Sponsored by their Major Wrestling Figures Podcast, the event was held at the Create A Pro Wrestling Academy that Hawkins co-owns with WWE Producer Pat Buck in New York.
- WWE stock was up 2.61% today, closing at $62.86 per share. Today's high was $63.41 and the low was $61.54.
- As noted, tonight's WWE TLC go-home edition of SmackDown will feature WWE Backstage host Renee Young sitting down with The Miz for an interview about WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt ahead of their non-title match at Sunday's pay-per-view. It was also noted that this will be Renee's first appearance on SmackDown since being sent to the show as a Special Contributor when Michael Cole and Corey Graves took over the announce team.
Renee tweeted the following on the segment and joked about how she "special contributed" for the first time. WWE updated their SmackDown preview and noted that the interview was filmed at the Los Angeles home that The Miz shares with wife Maryse. You can also see WWE's announcement teaser below:
The Miz sat down with Renee Young at his home in Los Angeles
Bray Wyatt made it clear that he had eyes on The Miz's family last week on SmackDown. This week, The A-Lister will come to us directly from his home turf.
The former WWE Champion conducted an exclusive sit-down interview in his home with Renee Young today, and the footage will be broadcast during tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Given that the Universal Champion Wyatt has shown no compunction about taking the pair's rivalry to a twisted place even without evoking his alter-ego, it's fair to say that Miz will have quite a bit to say as he prepares for one of the more unusual matches, and unpredictable opponents, of his career.
Friday Night SmackDown airs live tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
I special contributed!! ?? https://t.co/MZg09ofjTG— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) December 13, 2019