Below is the WWE Supershow live event results from tonight's show in Jacksonville, Florida:

* Seth Rollins defeated Erick Rowan

* Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair ended in a no-contest after the Kabuki Warriors interfered (WWE RAW Women's Championship Match)

* Becky Lynch and Charlotte defeated WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors

* The New Day (c) defeated The Revival (SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)

* Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade

* WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated Drew McIntyre (Steel Cage Match For The Universal Title)