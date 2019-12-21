- Above is a new preview for the WWE 365 documentary on Seth Rollins. The special premieres on the WWE Network tomorrow at 8pm ET.

- WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo turns 50 years old today while WWE 205 Live Superstar Oney Lorcan turns 34, SmackDown Superstar Otis turns 28, SmackDown Superstar Primo Colon turns 37, former WWE Superstar "The Patriot" Del Wilkes turns 58 and former WWE tag team The Shane Twins (Gymini) turn 52. Also, today would have been the 71st birthday of former WWE Superstar "Outlaw" Ron Bass.

- WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil is in Tampa, Florida today handing out toys to families in need. Titus is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Joy of Giving campaign. Natalya, Tyson Kidd and other special guests are helping him. The annual event is put on by Titus' Bullard Family Foundation and Metropolitan Ministries. WWE tweeted these photos from today's event: