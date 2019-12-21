- Courtesy of the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, above is a special Christmas edition of the "I Just Love Kicks" show from SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston. This episode features Kofi's custom Star Wars-themed Adidas AM4 Speedfactory shoes.

- The WWE 24 special on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch that aired on the USA Network after this week's WWE NXT episode drew 420,000 viewers and ranked #83 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily. This special was originally released earlier this year.

On a related note, the 2015 WWE 24 documentary on the NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn" special that aired last week after NXT on the USA Network drew 367,000 viewers and ranked #96 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo.

- WWE Producer Jason Jordan and his wife are expecting a baby girl in 2020. As seen below, Jordan made the announcement on Twitter yesterday. The photo notes that Ava Rose Everhart is expected to be born in June. Jordan his wife April Elizabeth were married in March 2017.

Jordan has been out of action since early 2018 with a neck injury. There's no word yet on if he will ever return to the ring, which was expected at one point. He has been working behind-the-scenes as a producer.