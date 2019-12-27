The Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler match for the FOX New Year's Eve special was taped at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan after tonight's final SmackDown of 2019 went off the air.

The match saw Reigns defeat Ziggler with a Spear. WWE celebrity friend Maria Menounos served as the special guest ring announcer for the match.

As noted, Menounos will also serve as the co-host for the FOX NYE special, along with another WWE celebrity friend, Rob Gronkowski.

WWE confirmed on tonight's SmackDown that Ziggler would be Reigns' opponent for the previously match to air on the FOX NYE special. It was believed that the match would air live from Times Square in New York City, but that is not the case. WWE has announced that other Superstars will be on next week's NYE special, but there's no word yet on who will be appearing.

Below are a few shots from tonight's post-SmackDown NYE taping of Reigns vs. Ziggler, along with WWE's original announcement with full details on "FOX'S New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square":

