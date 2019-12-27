The Roman Reigns vs. Dolph Ziggler match for the FOX New Year's Eve special was taped at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan after tonight's final SmackDown of 2019 went off the air.
The match saw Reigns defeat Ziggler with a Spear. WWE celebrity friend Maria Menounos served as the special guest ring announcer for the match.
As noted, Menounos will also serve as the co-host for the FOX NYE special, along with another WWE celebrity friend, Rob Gronkowski.
WWE confirmed on tonight's SmackDown that Ziggler would be Reigns' opponent for the previously match to air on the FOX NYE special. It was believed that the match would air live from Times Square in New York City, but that is not the case. WWE has announced that other Superstars will be on next week's NYE special, but there's no word yet on who will be appearing.
Below are a few shots from tonight's post-SmackDown NYE taping of Reigns vs. Ziggler, along with WWE's original announcement with full details on "FOX'S New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square":
Oh! They're filming the Roman/Dolph NYE thing now, and they flew Maria Menounos all the way to Detroit to be the special guest ring announcer! pic.twitter.com/DpGEoBSDH0— Danny (@dajosc11) December 28, 2019
Thats maria menounos right? https://t.co/0tRdzV5Ary— Kyle Deemer (@penoakeo) December 28, 2019
From the dark match after #SmackDown tonight! ??#TheBigDog #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/APlXy78nhY— RJ (@SFR_RR_inspired) December 28, 2019
This Tuesday, on @NYEonFOX it will be @WWERomanReigns vs. @HEELZiggler one-on-one! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/sISE5QRheq— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 28, 2019
Roman Reigns to compete during "FOX'S New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square" on Tuesday, Dec. 31
Emmy Award-winning entertainer, producer and television's favorite host Steve Harvey returns for "FOX'S New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square," a star-studded three-and-a-half-hour primetime celebration co-hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist and TV personality Maria Menounos and three-time Super Bowl Champion and FOX Sports NFL Analyst Rob Gronkowski and featuring electrifying musical performances and celebrity appearances.
During the event, "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns will be in action in an exclusive WWE matchup, and numerous Superstars will be in attendance.
The special New Year's Eve celebration will air in two parts:
Part 1 airs Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8-10 p.m. ET/CT live MT/PT tape-delayed)
Part 2 airs Tuesday, Dec. 31 (11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET live CT/MT/PT tape-delayed)
For the third year in a row, Harvey will bring his signature humor and hosting talents to this highly anticipated celebration, including headliner LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, live from Times Square, and other epic musical performances by some of 2019's top artists, including The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, The Backstreet Boys, Tyga, The Killers and more.
The celebration will also feature Village People, who will attempt to break the record for the world's largest "YMCA" dance.
Additionally, the special will include celebrity cameo appearances by Gordon Ramsay ("Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back"), Will Arnett ("Lego Masters") and Jenna Dewan ("Flirty Dancing.")
Join surprise celebrity guests and some of the year's top music artists to wrap up 2019 and kick off the New Year with a show unlike any other. Select musical performances will be broadcast in collaboration with iHeartRadio.