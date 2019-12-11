Welcome to Wrestling Inc's recap of WWE's The Bump. This show airs every Wednesday at 10 AM EST on the WWE Network, as well as on WWE's official YouTube, Twitter and Facebook pages. Join Kayla Braxton as well as several other panelists who discuss everything and anything that is going on both in and out of the WWE ring.

Rapid Rundown

The panel begins the show by discussing Keith Lee and how dominate he was in his match last week on NXT.

Next, they talk about Bray Wyatt's photoshopped portrait of him with The Miz's family on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The majority of the panel believes that The Miz will take the win this Sunday at TLC since he's fired up after what Wyatt said and did towards his family.

Braxton doesn't know what to think about Seth Rollins' heel turn and his formation with AOP. Braxton thinks they should reform a new and improved Shield. The rest of the panel says, "No way."

John Morrison Joins In-Studio

Morrison makes his first appearance back to the WWE, after announcing he was re-signing with the WWE.

Braxton shows a highlight reel of Morrison's accomplishments. She also shows a clip of when Morrison was on Tough Enough back in 2003.

Camp asks Morrison to recap everything he's done in the last eight years. Morrison jokes by saying that he thinks he's wrestled more than The Miz has these past eight years. They show photos of him and his matches from Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling.

Morrison says that he wanted to come back to the WWE, but he had such a great time working for the other promotions that he was focused on finishing his contracts with each promotion.

Braxton has a surprise for Morrison. They show a video clip of Al Snow saying how proud he is of Morrison. Morrison enjoyed having him as a mentor. He believes Snow has the brightest mind in pro-wrestling.

The second surprise for Morrison is The Miz. Miz joins via video camera. He congratulates Morrison for coming back to the WWE. He can't wait for them to pick up where they last left off.

Braxton asks The Miz how he's holding up after Wyatt's antics last week. He says this segment shouldn't be about him, instead, it should be about Morrison's comeback.

Following that, they show a clip of "The Dirt Sheet" that Morrison and The Miz used to do. They both hope to bring back that show soon.

Miz adds that the reason they created "The Dirt Sheet," was because the producers of ECW told both Morrison and The Miz that they were either going to sink or swim as in-ring performers. The Miz wanted them to have more on-air time.

After, they show a clip of when The Miz and Morrison won the tag team titles. Miz tells a story of what happened after they won their titles. When they won their titles, they were told to cut a promo backstage afterward. While cutting the promo, JBL interrupted them. He was furious that they buried their opponents. Morrison had enough and was about to brawl with JBL.

Next, they play "Game Recognizes Game." Morrison has to state what the thinks of the current WWE roster.

Breaking News

Miz & Mrs season 2 will premiere on January 29th, 2020, right after NXT on the USA Network.

Lio Rush Joins In

Rush is happy that his career has skyrocketed since being Bobby Lashley's manager.

Rush jokes that Lashley's storyline with Lana is kind of crazy.

Evan T. Mack asks Rush since he's a rapper, which rapper does he look up to. Rush says that Eminem inspired him to rap.



Other Things We Want To Talk About

- Braxton congratulates Jessika Carr for becoming a full-time referee on Friday Night SmackDown.

- Camp brings up Sasha Banks' Instagram post of her posing with Lacey Evans' daughter.

That concludes this week's episode. Thanks for watching!