- Tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view saw Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson answer the Open Challenge set by RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. Erik and Ivar retained their titles in the match, which was sponsored by KFC. WWE had four fans sitting at ringside for the match, eating KFC food and watching from a ringside table.

The two men at the table were local indie wrestlers James Tapia and Benjamin Boone. We noted on Friday night that Tapia also worked the WWE 205 Live episode, losing to WWE NXT Superstar Joaquin Wilde in his cruiserweight division debut. Above is video from tonight's OC vs. Viking Raiders match with the KFC table coming in to play.

- WWE once again did not announce attendance for tonight's TLC pay-per-view from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Correspondent Jamal Hairston sent word that a little less than 3/4 of the upper deck was empty, and he estimated that between 8,000 and 8,500 fans were in attendance, if not closer to 9,000. The listed capacity for the Target Center is just over 19,000.

Jamal attended the 2017 TLC pay-per-view in the same building and said this crowd was slightly smaller. WWE announced 13,381 fans in attendance for the 2017 event.

- As seen below, WWE polled fans on some of tonight's TLC matches and with right at 17,000 votes, 41% have voted for Aleister Black's win over Buddy Murphy as their favorite match of the night. 30% have voted for the main event, which saw WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane retain over RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, while 17% voted for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retaining over The Revival in the Ladder Match, and 12% voted for King Baron Corbin's TLC Match win over Roman Reigns.

It's interesting to note that Black vs. Murphy has received a lot of strong feedback on social media, if not the most overall positive feedback out of the whole show.