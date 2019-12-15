- Above is the video for tonight's WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show, which airs live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Kickoff will feature Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade in singles action. The Kickoff panel features Jonathan Coachman, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, David Otunga, and Charly Caruso.

- WWE RAW Superstar Eric Young turns 40 years old today while former WWE Tag Team Champion Renee Dupree turns 36 and Noelle Foley turns 26.

- As he has been calling WWE RAW each week while out with a thumb injury, Samoa Joe will also be calling matches at tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view. Corey Graves tweeted this photo of Joe and Vic Joseph at ringside before the show.

On a related note, Joe confirmed earlier in the week that he is no longer wearing the cast on his thumb, which you can see in the tweet below. There's no word yet on when Joe will leave the announce table for his ring return, but it's been reported that he will be re-evaluated by WWE doctors at the December 30 RAW from Hartford, CT, and could be cleared then. Joe has been out of action since early September.