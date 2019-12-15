- Above is the WWE TLC Live Preview, which will begin at 3 pm ET and is hosted by Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome. The scheduled guests for the show are King Corbin and Buddy Murphy. At tonight's show, Corbin is taking on Roman Reigns in a TLC Match, Murphy is facing Aleister Black.

- It doesn't sound like WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will be wrestling at tonight's PPV. Earlier today the champion wrote on Twitter, "I think I will take a vacation day." As of this writing, no singles titles are being defend at TLC.

I think I will take a vacation day. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 15, 2019

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Xia Li, Lacey Evans, and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza.