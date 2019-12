WWE is currently working on launching their third official podcast.

The next podcast for WWE's new network will be hosted by Alexa Bliss, according to PWInsider. Bliss is set to record a pilot episode in the next few weeks.

WWE's Endeavor-affiliated Podcast Network currently has "After The Bell" hosted by Corey Graves, and "Feel The Power" hosted by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day.

There's no word yet on when Bliss' podcast will premiere, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.