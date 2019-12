- The latest WWE Top 10 features father-son team-ups, including Rey Mysterio and Dominik attempting to take down WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at this year's Survivor Series.

- WWE Network News is reporting WWE Day Of: Survivor Series 2019 is headed to the WWE Network. The new episode is scheduled to stream on Sunday, December 8.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Sasha Banks, Carmella, and Sheamus & Cesaro.