WWE's Top Ten Matches of 2019 will stream this Monday on the WWE Network at 3:25 pm ET and show the matches in their entirety. This year's list has now been revealed, thanks to WWE Network News.

Below is the spoiler list and does show the matches, in order:

10) Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship - SummerSlam)

9) Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship - WrestleMania 35)

8) Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton (Elimination Chamber for WWE Championship - Elimination Chamber)

7) Pete Dunne vs. WALTER (WWE UK Championship - NXT TakeOver: New York 2019)

6) Randy Orton vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Andrade vs. Baron Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Bálor vs. Ricochet (Money in the Bank Ladder Match - Money in the Bank)

5) Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey (WWE RAW Women's Championship - Royal Rumble)

4) Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles (WWE Universal Championship - Money in the Bank)

3) Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole (2-out-of-3 Falls Match for NXT Championship - NXT TakeOver: New York)

2) Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship - Hell in a Cell)

1) Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship - WrestleMania 35)