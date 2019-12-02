The ninth season of WWE Total Divas has not wrapped. The E! website recently billed the November 19 episode as the season finale, but they were just taking a week off. The show will return this Tuesday, December 3 with the first part of a two-episode season finale.

Above is a preview clip for Tuesday, featuring Sonya Deville's girlfriend Arianna crashing the trip to Hawaii. Below are details on the final two episodes, featuring Ronda Rousey and more drama from the trip to Hawaii:

December 3: "Hawaiian Punch - After her last match with WWE, Ronda is excited to move on and start trying for a baby with her husband, Travis Browne."

December 10: "The Next Wave - Tensions continue to run high when Sonya bails on everything Natalya had planned for their girls' trip, including fun surf lessons that end up going terribly wrong, sending Natalya, Liv Morgan and Sonya's girlfriend to the emergency room."