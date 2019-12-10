The 17th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops reportedly will not air on TV.

As noted, WWE taped matches and segments with top Superstars and Marines on Friday at the Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. This was the first time that the TTTT was taped at a Marine Base.

It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the 2019 Troops Tribute was not taped for TV and there is no TTTT TV special this year. Dave Meltzer did not know yet why the event is not airing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

WWE's Tribute to the Troops has been held every year since 2003, and has aired on either UPN, NBC or the USA Network. There's also on word yet on if the event might air on the WWE Network this year. It's very interesting that WWE and USA would pass on airing the event as it usually draws more than 1 million viewers on a slow holiday week, which won't have a new episode of WWE NXT this year, plus it brings the kind of PR that WWE goes for.

Above is TTTT video that aired during Friday night's SmackDown episode. Below are match results from Friday's event:

* Humberto Carrillo and Kevin Owens defeated Drew McIntyre and Andrade

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane retained over Sarah Logan and Natalya

* The Street Profits defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

* The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) defeated Ricochet and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders

* Seth Rollins defeated Erick Rowan in a Boot Camp match.

There were also said to be appearances from Braun Strowman and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, among others.