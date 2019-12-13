- WWE posted this video to celebrate Friday The 13th, taking a look at some of the strangest and most memorable Friday The 13th moments from over the years.

- WWE has announced several stars and Hall of Famers for Sunday's WWE TLC Watch Along livestream. Cathy Kelley, Matt Hardy, Shorty G, Dana Brooke, Drake Maverick, Shelton Benjamin, D-Von Dudley, Kayla Braxton, McKenzie Mitchell, Evan T. Mack, and Dan Vollmayer will be appearing. WWE NXT will be represented by Mansoor and Rachael Evers, who will also have her father with her, Paul Ellering. Jeff Teague of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and others celebrities are also scheduled to appear. The stream will air during TLC on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

- Sami Zayn took to Twitter today and revealed one of his favorite WWE matches he's had - the Intercontinental Title Fatal 4 Way from the 2016 Extreme Rules pay-per-view. That match saw champion The Miz retain over Zayn, Cesaro and Kevin Owens.

Sami responded to a tweet on the match and wrote, "This is actually one of my favorite @WWE matches I've had, but that is very much under the radar. Worth a watch on the @WWENetwork if you're into great wrestling matches and having fun."

You can see Sami's full tweet below: